The Cabaret Variety Show is coming to town - Creative Waikato

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 15:33

Dinner and a show, anyone? GRRRL FEST 2021 is bringing a spectacular lineup of performers to Kirikiriroa Hamilton next weekend for a not-to-be-missed Cabaret Variety Show.

A quirky type of entertainment gaining global popularity and a nation-wide reach, curator Lauren Mann (Patty Smack) has managed to secure a phenomenal lineup for the performing arts aspect of Hamilton’s first-ever GRRRL FEST - bringing a plethora of femme-focused artists to Kirikiriroa.

From Auckland drag queen legend Vanessa La Roux to Whanganui’s trans-tasman acclaimed comedy-cabaret act Banana Jolie, Mann has procured a super-star line up of adult entertainment that’s bound to drop Hamiltonians jaws.

Lauren herself is a local hat within the art of dance, working in the entertainment industry as a professional dancer for over the past decade in New Zealand, across the seas on international cruise ships and within various locations of Europe, Australia and the Americas.

Crafting her career from all aspects of dance, Mann has international experience as a fashion stylist, editorial and copywriter - and is most recently a graduate of the Bachelor of Communication at Wintec. This multi-talented creative is also currently performing on the summer festival circuit at Auckland’s Arts Festival and the much renowned Splore Festival.

"I was elated to be invited onto the GRRRL FEST team!" Lauren said. "After a few years hibernation from the burlesque scene, I’m extremely proud to have a founding role in this festival, which will help to foster pride for our local creative communities and celebrate our female powerhouses."

Other locals involved in the show include expert pole artist, educator and legend Laura Lockhart - who operates from her aerial and pole fitness studio ‘High Above’ on Ward Street - and award winning burlesque (and pole) performer, Sassy Kaboom.

"Colour me lucky and stoked to have so many incredible performers on board with the GRRRL FEST kaupapa," Mann said. "We’ve got the lot - drag queens, pole artists, burlesque performances, singers and entertainers - I don’t want to give too much away - but it’s gonna be epic!"

CAPTION: Show stoppers Vanessa La Roux (left) and Banana Jolie are bringing their renowned acts to Hamilton Fri 5 March

Inspired by the ‘Riot Grrrl’ feminist movement of the early 90’s in Washington’s punk scene, the kaupapa of GRRRL FEST is all about creating platforms for female and gender-non-binary artists whom would otherwise struggle to get priority roles in the creative industries.

"Hamilton is expanding, and there’s a real opportunity for positive change here," Lauren said. "We can lead the change and make an active choice to rally behind the entire spectrum of our creative community."

"There’s an abundance of talent here. Let’s show us off!"

With limited spaces available at the Cabaret Variety Show, Mann is encouraging all evening-entertainment seekers to get in quick. "It’s gonna be a huge weekend in Hamilton with Boon Street Art Festival, Saw Wave, Pechakucha and more. You’ll be pissed if you miss out!"

GRRRL FEST is a three-day female-led multimedia festival held over the weekend of Friday 5th to Sunday 7th of March, designed to celebrate four main aspects of Hamilton’s local creative arts communities: music, visual arts, market makers and performing arts.

Aligning with the International Women’s Day 2021 theme of ‘Choose to Challenge’ - GRRRL FEST will be hosting six main events across Hamilton, including an art show at Never Project Space, the Cabaret Variety Show, a marketplace at Victoria On The River and three live-music stages.

WIth 18 music acts, 14 visual and performing artists - and marketplace in the city - GRRRL FEST is celebrating a massive weekend - joining forces with Hamilton’s other major public events, including BOON Street Art Festival, Saw Wave and Pecha Kucha.

Tickets for the Cabaret Variety Show are available from Ticketspace - find out more info from the GRRRL FEST website and social channels.