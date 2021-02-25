Have you seen Joslyne?

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 19:15

12-year-old Joslyne has been missing from her Hills Road, Mairehau address since about 4:25pm.

She is 155cm tall and of slim build, and was last seen wearing dark red tights and a dark green shirt.

She has short-medium length blonde hair.

Police and her family are concerned for her safety and Police are making enquiries into the circumstances.

Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote event number P045625110.