Fatal crash in Gordonton, Waikato

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 07:10

Police can confirm one person has died following a single vehicle crash on Gordonton Road, Gordonton last night.

Emergency services were alerted at 11:50pm to a vehicle that rolled between Peach and Whitikahu roads.

One person died at the scene.

Three others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and has examined the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The road is due to reopen shortly.