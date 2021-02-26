Waitemata Police aware of plans for gang motorbike ride tomorrow

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 11:25

Please attribute to Inspector Simon Walker, Waitematā Police:

Waitematā Police are aware of a motorcycle run scheduled for Saturday 27th February involving members of the Hells Angels Nomads Gang to be held in the North Shore and Rodney areas.

Previous events of this nature have caused concern for members of the community due to unsafe driving behaviour by those involved.

Police will be actively monitoring this event to ensure that it is conducted in a safe manner and will be gathering evidence of any breaches of traffic regulations or unsafe behaviour exhibited by participants.

Police will vigorously investigate and prosecute any individuals who commit offences or place other road users and the wider community at risk.

Any members of the public who witness unsafe driving are encouraged to note registration numbers and where possible film the behaviour.

You can report any concerns to Police at 105.police.govt or by calling 105.