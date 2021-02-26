Nominations wanted for Hastings district heritage register

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 11:59

Our district has a rich and diverse history and Hastings District Council is asking the community for its help to identify buildings, items and areas with significant heritage value that could be registered and protected within the District Plan.

There are currently 98 heritage buildings, items and places on the council’s register of heritage features, which are located across the district from the city centre to the wider Hastings urban area, Havelock North and throughout the rural areas.

They range from Stoneycroft on Omahu Rd, a two-storeyed colonial house built in 1875 in the Victorian Carpenter Gothic style, which was bought by Hastings District Council in 2005 and now houses the Knowledge Bank - to an 1872 pillar post box that sits outside the council building on Lyndon Rd East.

Rural woolsheds and homesteads also feature, including smaller constructions such as the MaraekÄkaho Station Dog Kennel, one of a number of buildings on the MaraekÄkaho flats and part of the station that was bought by Sir Donald McLean in 1857. Constructed of totara, the kennel is registered with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga as a Category II heritage item. There are also a number of other buildings located on MaraekÄkaho Station which are identified by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and protected in the District Plan.

The natural environment also features, including Oak Avenue on Ormond Rd, which was planted in 1874 as part of the entrance to the Karamu homestead of John Davies Ormond.

Hastings District councillor and Historic Places Hawke’s Bay committee member Geraldine Travers said council had been working alongside locals from Historic Places Hawke’s Bay to research buildings, areas and items that tell/have told stories of the wider Hastings region and Aotearoa’s history, which could be included on the register.

"Now the team wants to hear from the community if they know of any items they think hold heritage value and significance.

"To have information relating to our important sites, buildings and items in an easily accessible and searchable form is very good news and will help to raise awareness of these important aspects of our heritage."

Heritage items may be identified for their aesthetic, archaeological, architectural, cultural, historical, scientific, social, spiritual, technological or traditional significance or value. They may also be identified for their group and setting, landmark or design significance.

The Resource Management Act says the protection of historic heritage is a matter of national importance, which councils must appropriately manage, and while the current District Plan protects some heritage - mainly in the commercial area - there is scope for broader representation.

District Plan rules for historic heritage generally require resource consent for additions and alterations so that key heritage features are not lost. It is likely that similar rules would apply to any future items added to the District Plan.

For more information or to make a nomination go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/about-hastings/hastings-heritage/