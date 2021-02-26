Two weeks left to enter iconic New Zealand art award - council

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 12:22

There is just over two weeks to enter the 2021 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, which closes at 1pm on Friday 12 March.

The annual award, hosted by Waikato Museum, partnered with Momentum Waikato Community Foundation and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, challenges artists to turn an iconic Kiwi farming product into art and stake their claim to a share of $8500 in prize money.

Renowned New Zealand sculptor Virginia King will select the finalist and prize winners in the 25th year of the award. The four-times winner of Sculpture on the Gulf’s People’s Choice Award said she’s looking forward to seeing this year’s entries and the stories that accompany each piece.

"The open call to artists across Aotearoa provides a unique platform to reinvent an everyday farming product and turn it into a compelling artwork," she said.

"This competition embodies our rural heritage and celebrates the versatility of a tough but delicate Kiwi agricultural product, which can be tied, twisted, braided, woven or wrapped, turning it into something magical."

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham said it’s an honour to be hosting an award that raises awareness and appreciation of an innovative piece of agricultural history. "This competition offers artists a unique opportunity and challenge to explore the physical, functional and conceptual attributes offered by No.8 wire," she said.

Last year’s winner, Napier-based artist Asaki Kajima, created a Dali-inspired sculptural artwork entitled Space Cow. This year’s winner will receive $7000, with $1000 and $500 for second and third prize respectively and further prizes awarded for People’s Choice and President’s Choice.

The award culminates in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries and Shop, opening on Friday 23 April.

Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award competition details:

First prize: $7000

Second prize: $1000

Third prize: $500

President’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

Entries close: 1pm, Friday 12 March 2021

Finalists notified: Week of 22 March 2021

Winners announced/Award ceremony: 5.30pm, Thursday 22 April 2021

Exhibition: Friday 23 April - Monday 24 May 2021

Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am - 5pm.

To enter the 2021 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, go to

Enter the 2021 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award here