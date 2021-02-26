A 'pandemic wave' of pet adoptions in NZ in 2020

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 13:19

PETstock Assist, the charity arm of the national retailer, applauds New Zealanders for adopting more rescue pets in 2020, citing a ‘pandemic wave’ that saw more people maximising their time at home to introduce new pets during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Craig Williams, Country Manager for PETstock and PETstock Assist New Zealand says of the six local rescue groups that have partnered with PETstock to rehome rescued animals, almost all groups saw a significant rise in pet adoptions.

"Lonely Miaow found 820 homes for their rescued cats in the twelve months since February last year. This number is up from 510 for the same period between 2019 to 2020. We support several adoption and rescue groups across the country including Lonely Miaow and Paws 4 Life by providing gratis space in our stores to help find loving homes for these cats and to give potential pet parents the chance to meet dogs and other animals available for adoption.

"When they are rehomed from our stores they are getting adopted a lot faster too, including our adult cats. Kittens get adopted usually within 72 hours, adults in about one to two weeks."

He says during the last three adoption days held at PETstock stores, only one kitten was still to find a home, out of over 110 cats.

While adoption numbers are up, Williams says the number of pets being rescued by PETstock Assist partners is also on the rise.

"The pets we have in stores for adoption from Paws 4 Life are from an annual rescued intake of nearly 2000 animals. Similarly, the work of Lonely Miaow saw 1025 cats being rescued over the last 12 months, up from 705 previously. The statistics around homeless cats can be heartbreaking, and educating people to help break the cycle of pet homelessness in New Zealand is our priority."

National Pet Adoption Month is taking place throughout March to help change the lives of rescue pets and encourage humans to ‘adopt different’.

Williams says The PETstock Assist team will be educating would-be pet owners to adopt a new way of thinking when it comes to rescue pets, shed unfair stereotypes and make considered, sustainable choices to find a pet that is the best fit for their lifestyle. "Adopt don’t shop… unconditional love does not need to come from a breeder."

With the unprecedented number of adoptions in 2020, the month-long initiative will also focus on education and training tips for animals and owners to build the best possible relationship for the future, as New Zealand transitions to a COVID ‘new normal’, which could see people and their pets spending more time apart.

"After the lockdown Paws 4 Life experienced an increase in owners surrendering their pets as their lifestyle changed through job losses and reduced incomes - the cost of desexing was not affordable or couldn’t be prioritised. Our role at PETstock Assist is to educate people to make sustainable choices when becoming a new pet owner," says Williams.

PETstock Assist has rehomed more than 12,000 pets at its National Pet Adoption Days, an annual event that started six years ago - while raising awareness of the plight of animals that need loving homes in New Zealand and Australia. The retailer is delighted to extend the initiative into a month-long event to find even more pets their forever homes, educate the public and celebrate the work of New Zealand’s pet rescue community.

New pet owners and animal lovers across the country are being encouraged to engage with their local PETstock store and rescue group throughout March to learn about the adoption or fostering process.

"After the high adoption rates in 2020, we hope to keep up the momentum this year and encourage new pet parents to change the lives of rescue animals in New Zealand. There are countless rescue groups, volunteers and foster carers right across the nation who are all helping break the cycle."

Adeline Le Cocq, Lonely Miaow Adoptions Manager, says the organisation is excited to be part of PETstock Assist’s inaugural month-long event.

"We’ve seen how the adoption landscape has grown and the extended event provides even more opportunity to help eliminate pet homelessness in New Zealand.

"Throughout National Pet Adoption Month we want to encourage people to keep an open mind when it comes to pet adoption, educate them on the benefits of adopting and celebrate the wider rescue community, including new owners," Le Cocq says.

For more details on PETstock Assist’s National Pet Adoption Month in March, visit petstock.co.nz. There will be an event held at selected participating PETstock stores nationwide on Saturday 13 March.