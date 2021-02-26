Green light for Plimmerton Farm housing development - council

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 13:38

A plan change allowing for housing development to go ahead at Plimmerton Farm in Porirua has been given the green light by the Government.

In his decision, Minister for the Environment David Parker said the change would provide the opportunity for new housing to meet demand now and for future generations, while also protecting the environment.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker welcomed the government’s decision which supports the region and addresses a nationwide need for more housing.

"Porirua’s population has been growing rapidly and there’s simply not enough land or housing available. This development will meet some of that urgent need.

"It’s also vital to us that there are environmental protections in place and under the plan change over one third of the site will become protected natural areas," Mayor Baker said.

"All development will follow best practice water sensitive design, and we’re confident that a balance has been struck between meeting the city’s growth while protecting the natural environment that we hold dear."

The Minister’s decision followed a recommendation from an independent hearing panel with expertise including ecology, planning, tikanga MÄori, sedimentation, environmental law and urban design.

In relation to environmental protection the decision said:

"The proposed plan change provides for the protection of significant natural areas, significant natural features, sites of ecological value, and the maintenance of indigenous vegetation and indigenous biodiversity.

"[It] ensures that future development will be undertaken in a manner that recognises the sensitive receiving and downstream environments, such as TaupÅ Swamp, including minimising changes to the hydrological regime."

The plan change allows for a range of housing types including medium density apartments, terrace houses, rural opportunities and retiree options. Overall the site will cater for more than 2000 homes which will aim to cater for the diversity we have in our communities.

"This is exciting for Porirua City and could lead to not just much needed housing but also employment opportunities as our city continues to develop and grow."