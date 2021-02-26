Huge community event to celebrate Children's Day in Otaki

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 13:43

KÄpiti Coast District Council is celebrating New Zealand Children’s Day with a free whanau-focused event at HaruÄtai park in Åtaki on Sunday 7 March.

Acting Parks and Recreation Manager, Monique Engelen says He Rangi Mokopuna - Children’s Day is all about celebrating play and summer with friends and family.

"After a tumultuous year for our communities we wanted to host an event that brings whÄnau together from all across our district. The essence of the event is in its name - He Rangi Mokopuna signifies the first bright day after winter, when children run outside and turn their faces to meet the sun again," says Ms Engelen.

"This is an event that focuses on our wellbeing as a community, celebrates playfulness and whanaungatanga (family connections) and will launch a big week of events across KÄpiti for Parks Week 2021."

The event, which starts at midday, brings staff and expertise from across Council’s facilities and services. Librarians will be on hand to read children’s books in the chill-out zone, and pools staff will be running the giant slippery slide, splashpad, dunk tank and pool - all with free entry for the afternoon.

On the sports field, tamariki (children) can have a go at backyard cricket, football and tennis, and netball fans will be thrilled to meet Pulse players Ailyah Dunn and Parris Mason. HaruÄtai Park will host food trucks, local musicians on a Zeal stage, a bouncy castle, bubbles, and face painting.

The afternoon ends with the children’s movie Aladdin (rated PG) showing at 5pm on the big outdoor screen, sponsored by Mike and Audra from Voyle and Co.

To find out more about He Rangi Mokopuna and the full line-up of Parks Week events, visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/summerinkapiti/experience-kapiti