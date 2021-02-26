Water New Zealand welcomes new Taumata Arowai Board

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 14:05

Water New Zealand says the establishment of the new Taumata Arowai board is an important milestone in the journey towards safer drinking water for all New Zealanders.

The Minister of Local Government, Nanaia Mahuta has announced that former Director General of Health and respected public health specialist Dame Karen Poutasi will chair the inaugural board of Taumata Arowai. Appointed also to the board are Troy Brockbank, Riki Ellison, Brian Hanna, Dr Virginia Hope, Loretta Lovell, and Anthony Wilson.

Water New Zealand Chief Executive Gillian Blythe says the association is looking forward to working collaboratively with the new regulator to ensure that all drinking water is safe and complies with appropriate standards.

"It is pleasing to see Water New Zealand board member, Troy Brockbank and former Water New Zealand President, Anthony Wilson are both joining the inaugural board.

"Taumata Arowai will play a pivotal role in guiding the sector and overseeing and enforcing the new regulatory system and giving effect to Te Mana o te Wai."

The new regulator will also have national oversight of waste and stormwater networks.

"This is important because the three waters are inextricably linked and there are a significant number of challenges facing the sector including climate change and population growth.

"The next important step will be the progress of the Water Services Bill giving Taumata Arowai the powers it needs to carry out its role.

"Submissions close early next month and we have been working with our members to ensure we provide the government with sector feedback on the legislation."