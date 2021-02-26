Mangapapa School safety improvement project complete

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 14:14

Mangapapa School is a safer place for kids and whÄnau following the completion of a major safety improvement project.

It’s part of a wider school prioritisation programme funded by Council and Waka Kotahi and has involved the construction of a new crossing, improved parking areas, road signage, line marking and footpaths on Rua Street.

Principal Paul Sadler says the project has created safer traffic infrastructure for the school community.

"Along with our new school carpark, there are now different zones for parents and whÄnau to utilise when dropping off and picking up. With 500 MKids (Mangapapa kids) and approximately 350 families, it’s essential to have the infrastructure in place to disperse traffic, particularly at 3pm.

"Our new crossing is visually and practically impressive, creating a strong connection between the new carpark and current school site," he says.

"The school is grateful for the support and flexibility of Council, as they had prioritised Mangapapa School for this work back in 2018 but allowed us to postpone the road safety project until our new carpark had been completed."

The $226k project was delivered by Council contractors Civil Assist and Downer and has taken about eight weeks to complete.

Council’s road safety educator Lauriel Chase says any areas where children are dropped off and picked up must be safe zones.

"We’re thrilled Council can support our school communities by making their roads safer and we know this latest project at Mangapapa School will have a big impact by easing congestion and keeping traffic flowing safely at peak times."