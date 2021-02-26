Water restrictions reduced for two more Far North communities

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 14:31

More stable flows in two waterways mean water restrictions can now be reduced for Kaikohe and Kerikeri, although Level 3 restrictions will remain in place for both Kawakawa-Moerewa and Kaitaia.

From today, Level 3 restrictions applied to Kaikohe will be reduced to Level 2, banning the use of irrigation systems and sprinklers. Meanwhile, Level 2 restrictions applied to Kerikeri households and businesses will also be removed.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management (acting), Glenn Rainham, says the Council will reduce restrictions for the Kaitaia and Kawakawa-Moerewa supplies as soon as conditions allow.

"We are not at that stage yet. Water levels in Kaitaia’s Awanui River and Tirohanga Stream near Kawakawa climbed dramatically in response to rain in the middle of the month. Unfortunately, they have fallen again just as rapidly. Until we are certain that flows in these two waterways have stabilised above consent levels, we must continue with the current restrictions."

He explains that, while levels in waterways feeding Kaikohe and Kerikeri have also dropped, both towns benefit from having secondary water supplies. At Kaikohe, the Council has increased supplies sourced from its groundwater bore at Tokareireia (Monument Hill), while Kerikeri can source raw water from both the Waingaro Reservoir and Puketotara Stream.

Mr Rainham says work on a permanent secondary groundwater supply for Kaitaia remains on track for completion by next summer and a separate temporary groundwater supply for Te Hiku bulk water carriers will be operating within weeks. This will reduce pressure on the Awanui River.

With the latest changes, water restrictions will remain in place for just three of the Council’s eight town supplies.