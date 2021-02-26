Water conservation is crucial, alternate evening restrictions remain - Council

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 15:19

Alternate Evening water restrictions have been in place for all towns in the Tararua District (excluding Akitio) since Thursday 4 February, due to rivers being in low flow and weather reports indicating continued dry spells. With recent weather in the district reaching highs of 28C, Council is seeing evidence that this hike in temperature paired with minimal rainfall is seeing an increase in water usage to "beat the heat". While this is expected during periods of hot weather, Council is asking residents to be mindful of their usage, reduce where possible and continue to adhere to the Alternate Evening restrictions (7pm - 9pm).

What are "Alternate Evening" water restrictions?

Hand-held outdoor water use is only permitted between 7pm - 9pm on alternate days, i.e. houses with even street numbers on even days and houses with odd street numbers on odd days.

Council has decided to remain at Alternate Evening restrictions across the district for another two weeks. River levels and reservoirs are stable for now, however with continued dry spells forecast and if water usage trends continue as they are, Council will be forced to escalate water restrictions to the next level, a Total Outdoor Ban.

"We are in a much better position than we were last year thanks to the efforts of our staff and partners, along with every business and resident following the restrictions that are in place." explains Mayor Tracey Collis.

"If everyone understood what the restrictions were and adhered to them, it would greatly reduce the likelihood of having to escalate to a Total Outdoor Ban." "It’s important that we work together and remember that hand-held hosing is only allowed on alternate days between 7pm and 9pm and that filling or refilling pools and usage of sprinklers or soak hoses is restricted at all times."

Want to reduce your usage? Head to www.tararuadc.govt.nz/10wiseways