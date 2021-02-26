Two arrested, $100k cash and meth seized in Manurewa

|
Attribute to Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB:
Two people have been arrested and meth and a large amount of cash have been seized following a search warrant at a Manurewa address today.
The arrests came about as a result of an ongoing operation by Counties Manukau CIB targeting methamphetamine importation and supply in South Auckland.
Police located 800 grams of meth and more than $100,000 in cash at the address.
A 43-year-old female was appearing in the Manukau District Court today facing two charges of importing methamphetamine, four charges of supplying methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.
A 53-year-old male was appearing today on two charges of importing methamphetamine and a charge of supplying methamphetamine.
