Arrest made following firearms incident in South Waikato - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have arrested a man following a firearms incident in Tokoroa last week.
At around 11:15pm on 17 February, Police were called to an address on Baberton Street and located a man seriously injured.
The man was taken to Waikato Hospital, but has since been released.
A man, aged 25, has been arrested and is expected to appear in Rotorua District Court on Saturday, facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice