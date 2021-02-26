Plan ahead for resurfacing works on SH29 Kaimai Ranges from Sunday

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 17:59

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises resurfacing works on State Highway 29 on the western (Waikato) side of the Kaimai Ranges will get underway from this Sunday (28 February).

The worksite is located between the Swap Kaimai Farm Entrance and the Kaimai Mamaku Lookout Rest Area.

The traffic management site setup will take place on Sunday afternoon/evening. At this point the majority of the resurfacing works are planned to take place at night to reduce the impact on traffic flow however changes in weather or site conditions may require works to take place during the day.

Traffic flow will remain open in both directions at all times. A 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place during working hours, with a 30km/h or 50km/h temporary speed limit in place outside work hours, depending on site and weather conditions.

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

Works are expected to be completed on Wednesday 3 March, weather permitting.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we undertake these important works.

