Fatal crash on SH38 at Rerewhakaaitu

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 38, Rerewhakaaitu last night.
Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on SH38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu roads at around 10pm.
Sadly, a child died at the scene.
Four other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
