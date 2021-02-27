Police seeking sightings of David Jensen

Saturday, 27 February, 2021 - 10:40

Police are seeking sightings of 61-year-old Christchurch man David Jensen who is overdue from a tramp.

Police believe David left the Lake Coleridge area on Saturday 20th February with the intent to tramp through the Mungo Pass and come out near Hokitika.

David was due out around Tuesday/Wednesday.

Search and Rescue teams are searching from both the West Coast and Canterbury sides of the intended route today.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen David.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting P045611149.