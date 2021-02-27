Fatal crash in Makarau

Saturday, 27 February, 2021 - 14:35

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on West Coast Road, Makarau.

Emergency services were called to a report of a crash involving a motorcyclist around 1.30pm.

The motorcyclist has died at the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.