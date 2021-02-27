$22.5 million for Christchurch Powerball player

Saturday, 27 February, 2021 - 20:37

It will be celebrations all round for a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after taking home $22.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and is made up of $22 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fifth Powerball winner of 2021, and they’re taking home the largest Powerball prize won by a single player in twelve months. In February 2020’s historic $50 million Must Be Won draw, two players split the mammoth $50 million jackpot, each taking home $25.1 million.

One other Lotto player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Stellin Street Store in Lower Hutt.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Ashley Ave Superette.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19