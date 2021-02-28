Fatal crash in Matamata

|
Police can confirm that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on SH24 near the intersection of Taihoa North Road, Matamata.
Emergency services were called to a report of a crash involving a person walking on the road at about 10pm last night.
The road was closed for a short time while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
