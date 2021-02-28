Serious Crash Taieri Mouth Road south of Dunedin

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Taieri Road and Dicksons Road.
A single vehicle with two occupants has crashed and rolled down a bank.
One occupant has serious injuries.
This intersection will be closed while emergency services attend.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area while the rescue helicopter lands.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice