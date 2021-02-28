Stabbing in Eastern Bay of Plenty

Sunday, 28 February, 2021 - 13:50

A 31-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Waiohau Whakatane overnight at about 2.am.

Police are following lines of enquiry and want anyone to come forward who may have witnessed the incident.

We encourage anyone to contact us immediately with any information which can assist with this investigation.

Contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.