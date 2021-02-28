Missing diver located

Sunday, 28 February, 2021 - 14:45

A diver reported missing in Cape Reinga yesterday has been found alive and well.

The man was reported missing about 3pm after failing to surface near Three Kings.

An extensive search and rescue operation was launched alongside RCCNZ, and the diver was located on rocks by a charter vessel about 9.15am today.

He was transferred to a second vessel and returned to Whangaroa.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion was deployed in the area this morning along with a Northland Emergency Services Trust rescue helicopter.

Police would also like to acknowledge Charter Operators and Far North Radio, who used experience and vessel communications to successfully locate the diver.