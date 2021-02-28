Royal Canin partners with Healthy Pets NZ as first Human-Animal Bond Partner

Sunday, 28 February, 2021 - 15:00

Healthy Pets New Zealand Chair Dr Cath Watson today announced that premium pet food manufacturer Royal Canin is the first Healthy Pets New Zealand Human-Animal Bond Partner.

Dr Watson said she was ‘thrilled’ to have an organisation which shares Healthy Pets New Zealand’s vision of a future where Kiwi pets and their people each enjoy longer, happier and healthier lives.

She made the announcement amongst the dogs of Southland who, along with their people, were gathered at Ascot Park, Invercargill for HPNZ Dogs’ Day Out - a celebration of all things canine.

Royal Canin Australia-New Zealand Scientific Services Veterinarian Corey Regnerus said ‘pursuit of knowledge’ was a stated company value that underpinned much of what drives its corporate ethos.

"We know that to do the best by Kiwi pets and their owners, we need to keep up to date with the latest in companion animal health and welfare research, so this partnership is a natural fit for us.

"It’s great to continue and grow our working relationship with Cath and her team, and of course to support Healthy Pets New Zealand to strive to improve the lives of generations of pets and people."

Healthy Pets New Zealand is a charitable trust run by a team of volunteer veterinary professionals who give their time to raise money for new research into companion animal health research here.

"There is no Government funding for companion animal research in New Zealand, so we rely organisations, like Royal, Canin that share our values and wish to support our work," says Dr Watson.

New Zealand households are more likely to be shared by people and pets than households in almost every other country. More than 90 % of Kiwi cat and dog owners see their animals also as whÄnau. "We really are a nation of animal lovers - Kiwi pets are so important to so many Kiwis. This partnership will help us to support new research into this very important cross-species connection."

"We look forward to soon announcing our first ever human-pet bond research projects, and to a long and productive relationship with Corey and the rest of the team at Royal Canin," she says.