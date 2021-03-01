Serious crash on SH2, Takapau

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 06:20

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 2, Takapau, in the Central Hawke's Bay.

The crash occurred about 5:40am between a car and a motorcyclist, near the intersection with Maharakeke Road.

One person has been injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are being put in place.

A rescue helicopter has also been dispatched.