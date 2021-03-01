Wainui shared path extension work underway - council

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 08:50

Work is full steam ahead on the extension of the Wainui shared walking and cycling path.

The extension will connect the existing pathway, which finishes at Endcliffe Road, to the intersection of Wainui and Crawford roads.

In addition to the three-metre-wide pathway, a safety crossing on Wainui Road will be installed, as well as new road signs to improve safety in the area.

Council Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield says this project will improve walking and cycling opportunities for the whole community.

"This is an exciting project for residents, pedestrians, and cyclists. This is another stage in the Gisborne Urban Cycleway Programme, which involves connecting and upgrading our city’s cycleway network," he said.

The programme is a joint venture between Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and will further develop a dedicated walking and cycling network around Gisborne and provide safe connections between schools, recreation areas, business hubs and residential areas.

"Our objective for creating this network is to support and encourage our community to get outside more, and enjoy being able to move around the city easily and safely."

The next stage of the project will connect the path from Wainui Road to the Inner Harbour through Crawford Road. Consultation with the community was carried out last year, with a wide range of valuable feedback being taken into consideration.

The extension is being completed by local contractor Siteworx Civil at a total cost of $470,000. While the project timeframe is weather dependent, it’s expected to take up to three months to complete.

A temporary alternative route for bus services is in place while work is underway. "We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s support and patience while the shared pathway improvements are occuring," said Mr Hadfield.