Lake Dunstan cycling and walking trail opening delayed

Lake Dunstan Cycling and Walking Trail scheduled to open at the end of March, is to be delayed by additional rock face work required to complete the last 100 metre stretch of the trail.

Stephen Jeffery, Chair of Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust says, "We anticipated opening the trail close to the end of March. Unfortunately, to err on the side of caution, we will have a few extra weeks delay to complete additional work required on the last remaining 30 metres of rock face located at Double Duck Bluff.

"So instead of the end of March we are looking at late-April," he says. An exact date will be confirmed as soon as possible.

"The build of the trail has spanned almost two years, resulting in a quality asset we can be proud of which showcases our stunning Central Otago region. It is well worth an additional few weeks to ensure the result is in keeping with the high standard of work to date," he says.

Mr Jeffery indicated the quality of the track is paramount. "We need to ensure a superior quality product and therefore we do not rush this last stage."

Geotech experts confirmed late last week further blasting is required. A specialist crew will work over the next couple of weeks to clear the rock face, for the track to carve through this last stage safely.

As part of the track work, geosynthetic matting has been laid above the approach to Double Duck Bluff to stabilise this previously identified area of weak rock.

"Loose gravels have the potential to fall, and as part of our resource consent, this geo matting stabilises the earth allowing vegetation to grow through," Mr Jeffery says.

Central Lakes Trust Chief Executive, Susan Finlay says, "The delay in trail opening, while not ideal, is by far the best option and demonstrates the Trail Trusts commitment to ensuring a quality asset for the region long term. We look forward to rescheduling the official opening and the community celebration and await a new date."

The trail which links to the Central Otago Rail Trail, has been built to the highest standard, using the standards provided by the New Zealand Cycle Trail design guide.