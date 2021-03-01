Otago Polytechnic postpones Graduation in interests of public safety

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 13:53

Otago Polytechnic has postponed its 12 March 2021 Graduation ceremony due to the recently changed Covid-19 alert levels.

"It is with deep regret that we announce this decision," Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic, says.

"We realise this will be really disappointing for our learners and their whÄnau. We’re disappointed, too. We know what a special time Graduation is for everyone.

"However, with the rapid change of Covid-19 alert levels, disruption to travel throughout New Zealand and potential for levels to be extended and/or increased, we believe this is the safest course of action for everyone.

"We know this decision may seem early, but we were determined to provide people with clarity and certainty as soon as possible," Dr Gibbons says.

At this stage, Otago Polytechnic is looking at rescheduling Graduation in June/July.

"We are working hard to put new arrangements in place. We’ll let our learners and wider community know the new graduation date as soon as we can."

Unfortunately, all pre-graduation ceremonies have also been postponed. Otago Polytechnic will communicate new dates for these as soon as possible.

Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin and Central Campuses are open and will continue to remain at Alert Level 2 operations in response to the Government’s Covid-19 announcement at the weekend.

Otago Polytechnic’s Auckland International Campus will be closed to all staff and students until Monday 8 March. All teaching, learning and support services will take place online during the coming week. "We are confident we have implemented a broad range of measures to effectively deal with Covid-related issues," Dr Gibbons says.

"These include ensuring all our learners and staff are aware of our move to Alert Level 2 and what steps they need to take to safeguard themselves, their fellow students and colleagues and their friends and whanau.

"The health and safety of our learners and staff remains our top priority.

"We acknowledge this is a stressful and uncertain time for everybody. We have been proactive in communicating a range of support processes available to students and staff."

Otago Polytechnic’s pastoral care and student support services include emergency contacts, online counselling, online IT support and financial assistance.

Other key decisions include:

suspension of all domestic travel involving public transport for Otago Polytechnic staff

students to use the NZ COVID Tracer app when on campus

students to maintain a distance of 1m in shared spaces on campus (apart from in classes, where registers will be taken as per Tertiary Education Commission guidelines)

Alert Level 2 signage and information put up around campuses, across digital channels and in emails to students and staff

Any classes requiring PPE to follow Government guidelines