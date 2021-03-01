Employers urged to register for Road Safety Week

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 14:09

Companies are being encouraged to take part in the 10th Road Safety Week (17 - 23 May 2021), and join hundreds of communities, schools and organisations running activities to raise awareness of road safety issues.

This year the week will coincide with the UN Global Road Safety Week, and will focus on the topic of speed. Speeding, or driving too fast for the conditions, is still a major road safety issue. In 2019, 87 people died and 496 people were seriously injured in crashes where speeding or driving too fast for the conditions was a factor [1].

Road safety charity Brake, which coordinates the week, is encouraging organisations to go to www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/organisations for ideas on taking part, and to sign up for a free electronic action pack to help them raise awareness and promote safer road use to staff, contractors, customers and the wider community. This will include downloadable resources and activity ideas, advice and case studies showing how other organisations have got involved in previous years.

This year’s Road Safety Week is sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and will focus on the topic of speed. Speed is a significant road safety issue. Vehicle speed plays a part in every crash; the faster you’re travelling, the longer it takes to stop and the bigger the forces involved in a crash, meaning people are more likely to be killed or seriously injured.

Road Safety Week will encourage people to learn more about why speed is an important road safety topic, and show how we can all play a part in making roads safer. Organisations can choose to run their initiative on this theme or any other road safety topic, according to their priorities.

A free webinar and drop-in session is also being held to provide more information on taking part in Road Safety Week, and ideas for activities to run:

Taking part in Road Safety Week NZ

Wednesday 7 April

3.30pm-4.30pm NZST

FREE to attend. Sign up at: www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/about-cat/658-take-part-in-road-safety-week-nz.

For people who can’t attend the session, a recording will be provided, simply sign up for the session to receive the link.

Road Safety Week online drop-in session

Thursday 22 April

3.30pm - 4.30pm NZST

FREE to attend. Sign up at: www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/about-cat/663-road-safety-week-drop-in.

Road Safety Week has been engaging organisations in road safety for ten years and is a great opportunity for employers, especially those with staff who drive for work, to develop and promote safe travel internally, raise awareness in their local community and link with other organisations to run road safety campaigns.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director said: "Road Safety Week provides a unique opportunity, every year, to focus attention on how the safety of our roads impacts all our daily lives. Speed plays a part in every crash, and even small increases in speed can mean the difference between life and death on the road. This Road Safety Week we want to help everyone understand why speed matters and to join together to play their part in making our roads safer.

"Employers can really take the lead on safe and healthy journeys and help get these vital messages out to drivers, families and young people, making a big difference to their local community. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already registered to sign up now for their free action pack."

Organisations with staff who drive for work are also urged to make use of guidance from the Global Fleet Champions campaign in the run up to the Week to develop year-round fleet safety practices. Becoming a member is FREE, and gives you access to a range of fleet safety resources, events and news. Visit www.globalfleetchampions.org to sign up.

Brake is also encouraging fundraising as part of Road Safety Week, to help the charity to continue providing free support to people affected by road crashes. Fundraising activities such as Bright Days and Go Yellow days all help to support the charity. Fundraising ideas can be found at www.brake.org.nz/fundraise.