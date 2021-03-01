Appeal for potential witnesses to Octagon assault - NZ Police

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 14:15

Police are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Dunedin on Saturday 13 February.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with two other men at around 3am.

The two victims have advised that they were offered assistance by members of the public following the assault.

Police would like to speak to these members of the public, to see if they are able to provide any information which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105, quoting file number 210214/3012.