Italy to the Amazon: NZer brings exclusive virtual trip to Kiwis

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 00:18

Greenpeace, United Nations, Amnesty international and Tedx Speaker Offers exclusive international online talk on how to reduce our carbon footprint whilst still doing the things we love… An exclusive virtual trip from Italy to the Amazon, is it possible to take a long haul international flight and balance the carbon emissions?

"The natural #world is fading, the evidence is all around… If we don't take action, the collapse of our civilisation and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.(But) if we act now, we can yet put it right....." David Attenborough

The evidence of climate change and destruction to all life on earth is evident: the flooding in Honduras, the Philippines, United Kingdom.... wild fires in the Amazon, United States and Australia.... the melting of ice caps in the Antarctic... many experts have said we are already facing worst case scenario and we need to act fast....

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/feb/23/climate-crisis-hitting-worst-case-scenarios-warns-environment-agency-head

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-55944570

This important issues effects all aspects of daily living from our lifestyle, fashion, to health, access to food and I will be addressing each of these in the talk and how we can align them with the environmental needs of the day.

From humans to polar bears to the little insects keeping it all going behind the scene, life on earth is being affected in unprecedented ways and at an exponential speed.

It is easy to get overwhelmed by this, close your ears, pretend it is not happening... I too have felt like this but after a period of contemplation, I decided instead to investigate, experiment and explore what in my life was creating the biggest impact and how I could reduce that.

Embracing my power and personal responsibility.

I used my last trip from Italy to the Favelas of Rio de Janeiro and finally the Brazilian Amazon as an experiment. Was it possible to offset my air contamination and still embrace my passions, teach others and also expand my own mind through personal experience in different cultures, environments and conditions.

I have been a speaker for Tedx, United Nations events, Greenpeace and Amnesty international. I have travelled 6 of the 7 continents in the world, lived with tribal communities and experienced directly some of the impacts of climate emergency in some of the worlds most vulnerable communities. I am also a speaker at the Climate Futures conference in advance of COP26 alongside influential people and opinion makers and influences:

https://www.cumberlandlodge.ac.uk/whats-on/climate-futures-youth-perspectives-0

This talk is an exclusive opportunity to take a virtual trip including exclusive photos with me across Italy, Brazil and Bolivia as I experiment with this using a carbon footprint calculator. This will be followed by a q and a workshop where you will have the opportunity to explore your own life and how you too can balance you footprint/emissions whilst still doing the things that are meaningful to you.

The talk will be followed but a 30 - 40 minute q and a and workshop. It is open to everyone and will be interactive with photos so could be good kids and homeschooling too.

The event is free with a request of a 5 gbb donation for those who can afford it for the charity Care ‘international which supports climate refugees who are currently suffering as a result of the impact of climate emergency, which is increasingly affecting poor and vulnerable people.