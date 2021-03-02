Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Name release fatal crash on SH2, Takapau

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 08:50

Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Maharakeke Road early yesterday morning.

He was Lance Raymond Perry, 60, of Waipukurau.

Police extend their condolences to Mr Perry’s family and friends.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

