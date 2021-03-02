Name release - fatal motorcycle crash, Waituhi

|
Police can now name the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Lavenham Road, Waituhi, on 21 February.
He was Dylan Grant Thompson, 31, of Te Hapara.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Thompson's family and friends at this difficult time.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
