SH27 nightworks outside Matamata College this week

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 13:40

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises resurfacing works on State Highway 27 in Matamata will get underway later this week.

Work will take place overnight between Matamata College and Burwood Road. Stop/Go traffic management will be in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h.

For a period of at least 24 hours after a site has been sealed, and before it is swept, it continues to operate under a reduced temporary speed limit while we allow vehicles to travel over the seal and help to bed in the chip and to reduce the risk of chip damaging windscreens. Following this, the site is swept, excess chip is removed and the temporary speed limit remains in place until line marking has been reinstated (within 48 hours of the site being sealed, weather dependent).

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

Work is expected to take up to three nights to complete depending on weather and site conditions.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances (such as COVID-19 Alert Level restrictions), work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we undertake these important works.