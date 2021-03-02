Community at the heart of new park - council

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 15:53

Community was at the heart of a celebration for a new neighbourhood park in the Peacocke area on Friday (26 February).

More than 200 members of the neighbourhood, including tangata whenua, residents, developers, elected members and Hamilton City Council staff, gathered to celebrate Te Inuwai Park which was opened in August last year. Previous attempts to host an event had been hampered by wintery weather and COVID-19 restrictions.

A pou carved by students from NgÄ TaiÄtea Wharekura in Rotokauri was unveiled at the event. Students chose patterns that represented both the history of the area as a food bowl, and its new role as a playground for children and their families.

BestStart Dixon Heights was also acknowledged as kaitiaki or guardians for the park and community gardens in the playground. The pre-school children help plant, water and gather the kai grown in the planter boxes for the wider community to enjoy.

Chair of Council’s Community Committee Councillor Mark Bunting said it’s a model he would love to see replicated at all our play spaces.

"When communities feel like they have some say, or a sense of ownership of their gathering spaces, they really look after them well. Every community needs a happy, healthy heart and I’m delighted this one is starting off this way."

Cr Bunting and Council staff presented the students with a trolley, watering cans and other gardening equipment to support their work.

"Kaitiakitanga is one of the themes that shines through in the He Pou Manawa Ora strategy that’s out for consultation now. This is a great example of a concept based in Maaoridom that benefits the wider community and is what the document, and this Council, is all about."

Te Inuwai Park in the south-west of Hamilton is the first of many community facilities planned for Peacocke and the surrounding areas, which will eventually be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

The park includes a basketball half-court, flat grassed areas and a playground with swings, slides and balance equipment. There’s also picnic areas, cycle and scooter racks and a drinking fountain for residents to enjoy.