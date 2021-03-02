SuperGrans WBOP becomes Project Generate

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 15:47

On March 2, SuperGrans WBOP changes its name to Project Generate. Established in Katikati in October 2016, the team will continue to offer the programmes the community currently enjoys with the support of three part-time staff and a pool of 40 volunteers of all ages.

Project Generate volunteers are involved in a diverse range of activities in the community where they share life skills or offer assistance in response to a community need. Volunteers work across all age groups - from sharing knowledge to students at Katikati Primary school in areas of cooking, growing food and planet friendly activities to supporting elderly attendees at Wise and Wonderful; to hosting Parents Groups in Katikati and Bethlehem; a monthly Crop Swap and the fortnightly Grow On Seedlings Club; reading alongside students at Katikati College and even being part of a walking bus for a local early learning centre.

"While we’re doing great things in the community, our name was limiting us," says Board Chairperson Barbara Martin. "Many people in the community don’t understand who we are or what we do. Often we’re perceived as just knitters, or grandparents raising grandchildren, or even babysitters.

"The concept of a name change has been on the table for a while and we’ve undergone numerous rounds of brainstorming and focus groups and received input from all stakeholders," says Barbara. "We feel the name Project Generate communicates different generations and the generation of ideas and skills which encompasses the facilitation of all our programmes.

"Our vision and mission don’t change," says Barbara. "Our volunteers will continue to share everyday skills for safe, healthy, sustainable, budget living through one-to-one mentoring, group workshops and regular connect and chat groups. Project Generate continues to be client-focused and community-led, so the support and skills that are shared are based on what families and individuals require and what is needed in the community - and all provided at no cost.

"Project Generate gives us a more modern image and will hopefully attract younger people and more males as both volunteers and board members. "We welcome anyone who would like to be part of our organisation and volunteer their skills and time to meet the diverse needs of our community. We also invite referrals or requests for support from the community, especially where our volunteers could assist in a one-to-one mentoring or support capacity."