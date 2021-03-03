Consents for medium-sized houses increase rapidly in the last decade - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 10:46

Medium-sized stand-alone houses, with a floor area between 100 and 200 square metres, became more common in the last decade, Stats NZ said today.

"More than 11,000 medium-sized stand-alone houses were consented in 2020, doubling what we saw in 2010 during the home-building slump that followed the global financial crisis," construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

"These medium-sized houses are most likely to have three or four bedrooms."

Between 2010 and 2020 the annual number of stand-alone houses consented (of all sizes) increased by over 9,000. Around the time of the global financial crisis large houses (with a floor area between 200 and 300 square metres) accounted for a greater share of all houses consented and peaked at 41.5 percent in 2013. This dropped to 28.2 percent in 2020. Since then, the increasing proportion of medium-sized houses has become the biggest driver behind the high number of consents issued in the last decade.

"Over the last three decades there has been significant variation in both the number and size of stand-alone houses consented," Mr Heslop said.

"In 2020, over 53 percent of all stand-alone houses were medium-sized, climbing from a low of around 38 percent in 2008, and returning to levels we saw in the 1990s. The proportion of smaller stand-alone houses under 100 square metres was higher in the 1990s than now."

Typically, consents for larger houses tend to have higher consent values on average. Last year the median consent value of medium-sized houses was around $340,000, and large houses around $490,000. Around 50 percent of homes had a consent value between $300,000 and $500,000. This does not include the cost of land, which can vary significantly between locations. The actual cost of building tends to be higher than the original consent value in many cases.

New homes consented continue to get smaller

The median floor area of new homes (which includes stand-alone houses and multi-unit homes) has decreased in recent years. This has been influenced by the increased proportion of medium-sized stand-alone houses and the increased number of multi-unit homes, particularly townhouses, flats, and units.

However, these trends can take a long time before they have a significant impact on the total housing stock. About a third of New Zealand’s homes have been built in the last 20 years.

The median floor area of all new homes consented in 2020 was 144 square metres, down from 148 square metres in 2019. The median floor area was 191 square metres at its peak in 2012. The median floor areas represent the point where half of homes consented had a floor area that was smaller, and half bigger, and is less affected by outliers than the average (mean).

Homes consented in the 1970s remain the smallest in the series. The average floor area of a new home was 107 square metres at its lowest point in 1975. The record number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was in the year ended December 1973. These homes were less likely to have an attached garage than modern houses. Double garages can add over 30 square metres to a new home.

