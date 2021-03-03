Name release - fatal crash - State Highway 4, Whanganui

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now name the person who died following a crash on State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi, on 26 February.
He was John William Anderson, 37, of Whanganui.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Anderson's family and friends at this difficult time.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice