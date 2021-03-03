Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Name release - fatal crash - State Highway 4, Whanganui

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 11:50

Police can now name the person who died following a crash on State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi, on 26 February.

He was John William Anderson, 37, of Whanganui.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Anderson's family and friends at this difficult time.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

