Police 'pleased' with continued co-operation at Auckland's checkpoints

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 13:10

Attribute to Inspector John Thornley, Road Policing Manager for TÄmaki Makaurau:

Police continue to be pleased with the motorist’s co-operation and compliance across the 10 checkpoints set up across TÄmaki Makaurau.

Our latest figures show 54,633 vehicles have been stopped at border checkpoints between 6am on Sunday 28 February and 3.30pm on Tuesday 2 March.

In that same period a total of 822 vehicles have been turned away - 240 at the northern checkpoints and 582 at the southern checkpoints.

There continues to be minimal delays across all checkpoints.

We would like to remind the public that they must have the correct documentation, or an approved exemption, if intending to travel through these checkpoints.

Information on this process is available through the Covid-19 website.

Since the outset of our response to Covid-19, Police have used a graduated response model focusing on education and engagement in our interactions with the public about any Alert Level restrictions in place.

Police continue to follow up reports of breaches of Alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland and Alert level 2 restrictions in the rest of the country.

We encourage anyone who feels unwell to stay at home and to contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Aucklanders will also continue to see visibility patrols across the region as part of our ongoing response.

Information about possible breaches of Alert Level restrictions can be reported online through https://105.police.govt.nz