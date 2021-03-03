It is not media's job to sanction Apostle Brian and Hannah Tamaki - Destiny Church

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 14:03

In response to the latest media article about Apostle Brian and Ps Hannah Tamaki and their movements during the lockdown, we trust the New Zealand public to look beyond these accusations and the same repetitive narrative that has been spun for the last 40 years.

As a church to thousands of New Zealanders, it is timely to address the negativity that is constantly targeted at this couple, that reeks of contemporary discrimination and racism against MÄori from within New Zealand media again.

For almost four decades the Tamaki’s have persevered to regenerate Christianity for both MÄori and Pakeha, and they have exampled to many the lifestyle of faith, based on sound belief, hard-work and generosity. They have, as many New Zealanders know, led thousands of lives to be changed and ushered into a new lifestyle that has led many away from the chaos of failed parenting, drugs, addictions, abuse, violence, crime...turning many away from gang lifestyles and lifting many out of the poverty that has besieged MÄori for generations.

Is it appropriate for the media to continue to label Destiny Church members with titles such as ‘poor’, ‘uneducated’, ‘simple-minded’, as that is surely the propoganda of elitism. The work of the Tamaki's has ultimately changed the economic fortunes of countless families, and the communities they reside in. Thousands within our movement are now home-owners, business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, CEOs, public servants and more, due to the work of this relentless couple. We are not the poor community the media would have Kiwis believe.

We as a church leadership stand by this couple who travel the length and breadth of this country to do their job, meeting people, encouraging and inspiring many. Their job can not be done from the comforts of home. MÄori respond kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face). It is also not the media’s job to tell the Tamaki’s what they can, and can not do.

In difficult times, people need to be able to turn to faith....otherwise all they are left with is hopelessness. We believe, if Destiny Church and our leaders, were to stop functioning, there would be an enormous breakdown in many families across this country. The Tamaki’s therefore need to continue their essential work.

Just as when Willie Jackson was on the Cabinet Zoom call during the Joseph Parker fight and he received news of the lockdown, he didn’t adopt Level 3 immediately either, instead he continued with part of his work, so too the Tamaki’s also continued with their travel plans.

As many New Zealanders continue to creatively work out how to navigate these trying lockdowns, from the media there should be more encouragement, appreciation and acknowledgement for how Kiwis are coping and applying the good old Number 8 wire mentality, as they juggle keeping families intact, businesses afloat and the home-work-life balance. Instead, again we see the media trying to vilify good honest Kiwis who are making the best of a bad situation....a situation that is a result of the government’s failures to keep COVID out of New Zealand.

Are the Tamakis and Destiny Church the real issue here? With 190 breaches of MIQ rules, and a constant failure to shut down New Zealand’s borders completely, that is the story the media should be focusing on, instead of Kiwis who are trying to honestly get on with their work life.

As a church we want to be clear, it’s not the media’s job to sanction, on behalf of the state, Apostle Brian or Ps Hannah Tamaki’s work or travel arrangements.

We declare, that the church will not be dictated to by the state. Woe betide, when state tries to shut down the operations of a vibrant, problem-solving church.