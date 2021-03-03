New community van part of $400K grant round - Central Lakes Trust

|
Central Lakes Trust (CLT) have granted over $400K to 16 charitable organisations in the first grants meeting this calendar year.
Cromwell Lions Club are set to upgrade the local community van with funding from the Trust. For 12 years Cromwell Lions Club alongside Central Otago Motor Group, have been providing a safe transport option for small community groups to travel to various sports, cultural and other community events.
The community van was originally purchased with assistance from CLT and a sponsorship agreement with Central Otago Motor Group.
The van is booked through the Central Otago Motor Group. "All groups are required to pay for is the fuel to top it up and make sure they give it a clean after their use," says Cromwell Lions Club President, Russell Fowler.
The remaining costs are picked up by the Motor Group, Cromwell Tyres and the Lions Club. Approximately 20 community groups use the van on an average of eight times a month to transport groups around.
"It’s been a great community asset that we were eager to see continue. It’s been utilised by so many groups over the past 12 years. A big shout out to Hyundai who in the past have given us demo’s but this year offered us a new vehicle with six year’s insurance cover. We encourage other community groups to also get in touch with Central Otago Motor Group to make a booking," Mr Fowler says.
In addition to this grants, bowling clubs benefit from funds to refurbish clubrooms in Cromwell and replace the outdoor artificial turf in Wanaka. While Dunstan Arm Rowing Club were granted funds towards a new safety boat to meet current safety requirements.
Committee Member, Nathan McLeod says, "The boat is currently being built, with the hull being worked on now. The new boat enables us to not only maintain the safety of the rowers during training and regatta's but also the coaching and support staff. Additional buoyancy and railing help extract rowers from the water and provides sun protection for coaches and support staff. It couldn’t have come at a better time as although we will keep the old boat as a second safety boat, it had gearbox issues and was off the water."
Grants for musical endeavours also featured highly this round with a grant for a Wakatipu Music Festival and the Yami Sounz Summitt 2021. The Wakatipu Music Festival, aimed at NZ-based musicians, is an initiative to replace the Michael Hill International Violin Competition.
"COVID-19 has meant that the 20th anniversary edition of the violin competition is cancelled. However to support the affected stakeholders particularly in Queenstown, presenting a new project will partially fill the void of opportunity and activity caused by the cancellation of the international event and allow us to get to know the local music scene much better," says Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust, Executive Director Anne Rodda.
While the Yami Sounz Summit is an educational workshop to be held on 8-9 May in Wanaka, which provides guidance and mentoring from industry experts on all aspects of the music industry.
Since the Trust commenced 20 years ago, it has returned over $117 million back into the community. A total of $8.9m of the $9.40 million grants budget for the 2020/21 financial year has been allocated to date.
GRANTS APPROVED - FEBRUARY 2021
Project grants
Aorere College Foundation
AFA Live Cinema Production
$3,500
CODC- Property
Clyde Hall Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation
$20,000
Central Otago Ecological Trust
Green Skink Translocation
$6,000
Cromwell Bowling Club Incorporated
Stage 2 - Clubroom Refurbishment
$7,910
Cromwell Early Learning Centre
Brick Wall Replacement
$9,500
Cromwell Lions Club
Community Van Upgrade
$15,000
Dunstan Arm Rowing Club
Safety Boat
$5,600
Michael Hill International Violin Competition
Wakatipu Music Festival
$20,000
The Wanaka Bowling Club Incorporated
Replacement Artificial Turf
$38,250
Yami Sounz Summit/Tuki Festival
Yami Sounz Summit 2021
$22,765
Operational / Programme grants
Central Lakes Breastfeeding Charitable Trust
Operational Grant 2021/22
$27,000
Central Otago Friendship Network
Operational Grant 2021/22
$28,625
Epilepsy Association of New Zealand Incorporated
Operational Grant 2021/22
$5,000
Lakes District Air Rescue Trust
Air Rescue Training Programme Grant 2021
$200,000
Road Safety Education Limited
Rotary Young Driver Awareness
Programme Grant 2021
$4,540
The Southern Regions Branch of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of New Zealand
Operational Grant 2021
$3,745
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED - FEBRUARY:
$417,435
FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE:
$8,941,019
