New community van part of $400K grant round - Central Lakes Trust

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 14:53

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) have granted over $400K to 16 charitable organisations in the first grants meeting this calendar year.

Cromwell Lions Club are set to upgrade the local community van with funding from the Trust. For 12 years Cromwell Lions Club alongside Central Otago Motor Group, have been providing a safe transport option for small community groups to travel to various sports, cultural and other community events.

The community van was originally purchased with assistance from CLT and a sponsorship agreement with Central Otago Motor Group.

The van is booked through the Central Otago Motor Group. "All groups are required to pay for is the fuel to top it up and make sure they give it a clean after their use," says Cromwell Lions Club President, Russell Fowler.

The remaining costs are picked up by the Motor Group, Cromwell Tyres and the Lions Club. Approximately 20 community groups use the van on an average of eight times a month to transport groups around.

"It’s been a great community asset that we were eager to see continue. It’s been utilised by so many groups over the past 12 years. A big shout out to Hyundai who in the past have given us demo’s but this year offered us a new vehicle with six year’s insurance cover. We encourage other community groups to also get in touch with Central Otago Motor Group to make a booking," Mr Fowler says.

In addition to this grants, bowling clubs benefit from funds to refurbish clubrooms in Cromwell and replace the outdoor artificial turf in Wanaka. While Dunstan Arm Rowing Club were granted funds towards a new safety boat to meet current safety requirements.

Committee Member, Nathan McLeod says, "The boat is currently being built, with the hull being worked on now. The new boat enables us to not only maintain the safety of the rowers during training and regatta's but also the coaching and support staff. Additional buoyancy and railing help extract rowers from the water and provides sun protection for coaches and support staff. It couldn’t have come at a better time as although we will keep the old boat as a second safety boat, it had gearbox issues and was off the water."

Grants for musical endeavours also featured highly this round with a grant for a Wakatipu Music Festival and the Yami Sounz Summitt 2021. The Wakatipu Music Festival, aimed at NZ-based musicians, is an initiative to replace the Michael Hill International Violin Competition.

"COVID-19 has meant that the 20th anniversary edition of the violin competition is cancelled. However to support the affected stakeholders particularly in Queenstown, presenting a new project will partially fill the void of opportunity and activity caused by the cancellation of the international event and allow us to get to know the local music scene much better," says Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust, Executive Director Anne Rodda.

While the Yami Sounz Summit is an educational workshop to be held on 8-9 May in Wanaka, which provides guidance and mentoring from industry experts on all aspects of the music industry.

Since the Trust commenced 20 years ago, it has returned over $117 million back into the community. A total of $8.9m of the $9.40 million grants budget for the 2020/21 financial year has been allocated to date.

GRANTS APPROVED - FEBRUARY 2021

Project grants

Aorere College Foundation

AFA Live Cinema Production

$3,500

CODC- Property

Clyde Hall Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation

$20,000

Central Otago Ecological Trust

Green Skink Translocation

$6,000

Cromwell Bowling Club Incorporated

Stage 2 - Clubroom Refurbishment

$7,910

Cromwell Early Learning Centre

Brick Wall Replacement

$9,500

Cromwell Lions Club

Community Van Upgrade

$15,000

Dunstan Arm Rowing Club

Safety Boat

$5,600

Michael Hill International Violin Competition

Wakatipu Music Festival

$20,000

The Wanaka Bowling Club Incorporated

Replacement Artificial Turf

$38,250

Yami Sounz Summit/Tuki Festival

Yami Sounz Summit 2021

$22,765

Operational / Programme grants

Central Lakes Breastfeeding Charitable Trust

Operational Grant 2021/22

$27,000

Central Otago Friendship Network

Operational Grant 2021/22

$28,625

Epilepsy Association of New Zealand Incorporated

Operational Grant 2021/22

$5,000

Lakes District Air Rescue Trust

Air Rescue Training Programme Grant 2021

$200,000

Road Safety Education Limited

Rotary Young Driver Awareness

Programme Grant 2021

$4,540

The Southern Regions Branch of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of New Zealand

Operational Grant 2021

$3,745

TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED - FEBRUARY:

$417,435

FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE:

$8,941,019