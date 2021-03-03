Vbase announce name change

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 15:36

Christchurch City Council owned venues and events company Vbase Limited, with the support and endorsement of their Shareholder, today announced a change in name to Venues Åtautahi.

Vbase Chief Executive Caroline Harvie-Teare says "Vbase is driven to contribute to the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of the region."

"Venues Åtautahi reflects who we are and what we do, deepening our connection with the community and our cultural heritage. This change is also the Company brand taking a step back and making these community owned venues the heroes."

"With a focus on continuing to deliver positive benefits to local Canterbury businesses through celebrating and sourcing local food and beverage and on building the community’s connection with and accessibility to their venues a repositioning of the brand is key to further unlocking the potential of both".

The changeover to Venues Åtautahi is planned for late March.