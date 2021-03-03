No increase in alcohol consumption during Covid-19 times

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 17:02

Just released figures from Statistics NZ show New Zealanders are not drinking more during COVID-19 times. The alcohol available for consumption has remained relatively static with a slight decrease on the same period last year. There were 8.719 litres of alcohol available per head of population (15 years and older) in December 2020 compared to 8.752 litres in December 2019.

"What’s interesting is that we are seeing an increase in wine (+4.3%) and spirits (+5.2%) consumption and a decrease in beer consumption (-1.4%), though the alcohol available for consumption has remained fairly static over the past year," says NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC) Executive Director, Bridget MacDonald.

"This supports what we’ve been saying for some time, that people aren’t necessarily drinking more - they’re just switching what they drink. Also, the health and wellbeing trend, particularly amongst young adults, is influencing demand for ‘better for me’ drinks, such as zero-alcohol beers (+105% since Dec 2019), lighter wines and low-alcohol seltzers," says Bridget.

Bridget also says some of the rise in spirit volume can be attributed to what would normally be purchased duty-free moving into the domestic market since duty-free trade is virtually zero at the moment.

The consumption data aligns with research undertaken last year by the Health Promotion Agency that shows most Kiwis continued responsible drinking behaviours and attitudes during and after lockdown last year. Over lockdown, 36% of New Zealanders didn’t drink at all, one-third (34%) were drinking less, and nearly half (47%) consumed about the same. Post-lockdown saw drinking habits return to pre-lockdown levels for most New Zealanders, with two-thirds (64%) drinking at their usual (pre-lockdown) levels, and 22% reported drinking less than usual.

"Despite the pressures of COVID-19 continuing, Kiwis remain responsible and moderate drinkers and are making better decisions around alcohol based on their personal circumstances and lifestyle. As a result, hazardous drinking is declining, fewer younger people are drinking, and our consumption is decreasing and below the OECD average," Bridget says.

"Alcohol can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle, but in these challenging times, it is important to take time to think about ‘what’, ‘how’ and ‘why’ we are drinking, consider no and low alcohol options, and check out online information and tools such as cheers.org.nz and alcoholandme.org.nz that can help us make better drinking decisions," says Bridget.

Need more information? Check out cheers.org.nz and alcoholandme.org.nz for more information on what a standard drink is and how to make better drinking decisions.

A good rule of thumb is ‘Go no, low or slow’. It’s okay to choose no or low alcohol drinks. If you choose to drink, pace yourself and enjoy your drink slowly.

Ministry of Health/HPA Guidelines: Low-risk alcohol drinking advice to reduce your long-term health risks by drinking no more than:

Two standard drinks a day for women and no more than 10 standard drinks a week,

Three standard drinks a day for men and no more than 15 standard drinks a week,

AND have at least two alcohol-free days every week. Need help?

Call the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, free txt 8681, or visit alcoholdrughelp.org.nz.