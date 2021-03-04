Track progress on Hamilton's newest bridge - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 08:39

Hamiltonians can keep track of progress on their newest bridge without leaving their house, thanks to camera technology installed on site.

Hamilton City Council has installed two timelapse cameras to record progress of the city’s largest ever construction project, connecting the new Peacocke neighbourhood to the eastern side of the city. The cameras take still images every 10 minutes which are stitched together and streamed direct to Council’s website.

Council’s Strategic Development Manager Andrew Parsons said it was a fantastic way to show everyone what goes on behind the construction fencing.

"To build a new bridge is a significant undertaking and an historical moment for our city. It’s great to be able to bring Hamiltonians on the journey with us, and at the same time keep a record for the future."

Council has contracted HEB Construction to build the new bridge and surrounding transport network, which includes a 1.6km extension to Wairere Drive, a new roundabout and large signalised intersection as well as cycleways and pedestrian connections. Wastewater pipes and other key services will also be installed as part of the project.

Mr Parsons said HEB are already making good progress in the summer construction season.

"Since we got under way in late 2020, we’ve already seen huge amounts of progress as we do the ‘ground-work’ before the more major construction starts."

Existing overhead and underground services (including power, gas and telecommunications) are being relocated, and new services installed, as part of the new network, and earthworks have started to form the new roads, he said.

"In the next few months we’ll start to see the first work on the actual bridge get under way, starting with the piles on the northern side of the River."

Mr Parsons expects we’ll see the first major parts of the bridge delivered to site later this year.

The new bridge is expected to be completed in mid-2023 and is the key piece of the puzzle to allow housing development to start.

Check out the progress

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, main roads, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.