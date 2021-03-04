A mostly wet and cooler weekend - MetService

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 12:44

MetService is forecasting that most areas across Aotearoa will see wet conditions over the coming days.

A front currently passing over the North Island sets the scene for the coming days, bringing localised areas of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms for many North Island areas.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes explains, "Isolated thunderstorms are expected for central and northern North Island regions today. We currently have two severe thunderstorm watches active, so it is best to keep up to date with the forecasts and take extra care when venturing outside.’

The wet weather continues Friday as a cold front sweeps its way up the west coast of the South Island, bringing periods heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and strong northwesterly winds to southern and western areas.

Parkes elaborates, "We currently have multiple watches and warnings active for both strong northwesterly winds and heavy rain for parts of Fiordland, Southland, Westland and over into the Canterbury High Country from the early hours of Friday. Meanwhile, Eastern areas of the South Island will see cloudy skies with the odd spot of rain as the front moves north, while the North Island will see longer fine breaks and isolated showers."

On Saturday, this front continues north and makes its way onto the North Island, bringing a good burst of rain, particularly for western areas where it could be heavy, alongside strong northwesterly winds. Panning back over to the South Island, western areas will continue to see showery conditions, while eastern areas will begin to fine up and with the odd wet spot lingers in the south.

This front continues to sweep northeast and moves off the country on Sunday, with a fresh southwesterly wind change behind it. "This cooler change means less muggy nights and therefore better sleeping conditions for Aotearoa" continues Parkes. Most areas across the country will notice the humidity drop and see the skies begin to clear with the exit of this feature, while southern and western areas will continue to see a few showers in this southwesterly flow.

"The remains of Tropical Cyclone Niran are expected to pass to the far northeast of the us on Sunday with no impacts forecast across the country." says Parkes.