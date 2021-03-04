Elevating Waikato creative mahi to the next level - Creative Waikato

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 12:43

Waikato creatives can get ready to super charge their creative journey, as a life-changing opportunity to line up a solid career in the arts, launches across Aotearoa.

Creative Waikato are one of the lucky five organisations in Auckland, Waikato, Nelson and Golden Bay, to pilot the Government’s Creative Careers Service, announced last Monday 22nd February by Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and Social Development, Hon. Carmel Sepolini.

Supported by ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage (MCH) and The Ministry of Social Development (MSD), over two financial years, the service aims to positively impact 1000 creative careers, and has allocated $4 million in Government funding to do so.

The ELEVATE programme, named and delivered by Creative Waikato, aims to meet career goals head on, and help support Waikato based creative practitioners into achievable, financially viable, and sustainable creative careers, with 120 participant spaces available each year.

"There’s so much potential in what the Creative Careers pilot programme can do to strengthen the local and regional arts sector and ecosystem," says Creative Waikato CEO Jeremy Mayall.

"ELEVATE provides support for artists to take their mahi to the next level, to explore new possibilities, and to redefine how they create and move into the future."

Exploring potential and possibility, over 9-months, ELEVATE participants will work with the Creative Waikato team to develop business skills, knowledge and resources through personal development plans (PDP), one-on-one coaching, and weekly workshops delivered in the Creative Waikato space, out in the region, or via zoom.

It’s an opportunity to connect dots, find missing puzzle pieces, smash mental barriers, and swing open doors with expert development and support from Creative Waikato, who work to build capability and carve realistic pathways that lead to success.

If you’re a Waikato creative practitioner who’s committed to your practice, are looking to develop powerful skills for your future, and are willing to strap in for some hard mahi that could set you up for life - check your eligibility and apply now at https://creativewaikato.co.nz/experience/art-news/elevate-take-your-creative-career-next-level We’re done with exposure. It’s time to raise creative practice off the ground and continue to develop the abundance of creative talent Waikato has to offer. It’s not going to be easy, but achieving amazing things never is.