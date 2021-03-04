Change in fire season for the Kaipara District - FENZ

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 16:02

Change in fire season for the Kaipara District

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is moving the Kaipara District from a prohibited fire season to a restricted fire season at 8am Friday 5 March.

This means the whole of Northland will be in a restricted fire season except for Limestone Island in Whangarei Harbour which will remain in a prohibited season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says while the fire risks in the district have reduced, Fire and Emergency still wants Kaipara people to be careful when considering lighting an open-air fire.

"People will need a permit to light an open fire in a restricted season," he says.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions."

"There is a lot of fire safety advice there to help you reduce the risk of a fire starting or getting away on you."

"Our permits have strict conditions tagged to them, and the permit holders will need to be vigilant to ensure fires don’t spread.

"If a permit holder’s fire does get out of control, they need to call 111 immediately," Mr Taylor says.