Two arrested following Christchurch threats

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 19:00

Police have arrested two people following a threat made online to the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor mosque in Christchurch earlier this week.

The two people in custody are currently assisting police with enquiries.

No charges have been made at this stage.

We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community.

Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated - it's not the Kiwi way.

Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing and as a result we are not in a position to provide detail on the nature of the threat.

Police would like to remind anyone who sees or hears of anything suspicious to please contact 105 or Crimestoppers.