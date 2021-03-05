More than half of all current gang members have committed serious offences - SST

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 09:09

The PR machine of the gangs might like to pretend they hand out sandwiches to the homeless, but the reality is half of all current gang members are recorded by Police as having committed a serious violent offence, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"In an answer to written question, Police Minister Poto Williams has confirmed that 3,964 or 51% of the 7,825 on the current National Gang List have previously been charged with a ‘serious violent crime’ under section 86A of the Sentencing Act 2002."

"We aren’t talking about young vulnerable kids stealing Moro bars, these are the top-end legislatively-defined serious violent crimes including murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, serious assaults, the list goes on."

"There is some rhetoric out there that some politicians tend to subscribe to, that gangs are just trying to be a part of normal society, do good in our community, and run a purpose for wayward kids. Their PR machines are obviously spinning a number on those politicians, but the fact is there is nothing that could be further from the truth."

"The fact that more than half of them have committed these very serious violent crimes clearly shows the true intent and purpose of these criminal organisations."

"We have growing gang numbers, drug markets, shootings, stabbings, gang violence in our streets, and a halt to funding for police - an equation that is set for a disaster," says Mr Ball.

"We need more from this government to show they are taking the issue of gangs seriously. They can start by giving the funding to Police they need and coming down hard on gang activity they seem keen on ignoring."

"These gang members don’t need hugs, they need handcuffs."